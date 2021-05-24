The reboot of the Celebrity Apprentice has kicked off and we’ve already seen drama, fails, triumphs and brutal firings.

On Tuesday, Jase & PJ were joined by The Block’s Shaynna Blaze, who is one of the stars who rolled up her sleeves to raise some money for charity.

After watching an episode or two himself, Jase was curious to know how many of the notable names Shaynna knew when she first walked into the room… and unfortunately things were off to an awkward start!

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

Advertisement

Advertisement