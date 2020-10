Shawn Mendes has announced that his documentary Wonder will drop on Netflix on November 23rd, which is mere days before his new album, also called Wonder, drops on December 4th.

The documentary has been created by Grant Singer, who has also worked with Lorde, Troye Sivan, the Weeknd and Sam Smith, and will follow Mendes’ rise to stardom alongside footage from his 2019 tour.

Cannot wait for this on Netflix.