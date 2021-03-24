Season 1 saw some famous and infamous Aussie names pushed to the limit and do the impossible.

Watching Schapelle Corby do… well anything was fascinating television.

Season 2 will do something a little differently, instead of recruiting celebrities or figureheads, they want normal people.

Seven Network has called out to the everyday Aussie to get them to apply for the show.

The beginning of the video post begins with Ant Middleton asking us if we’re ‘up for the challenge?’ followed by some gut-flipping challenges that were part of season 1.

There are some requirements if you want to apply.

You must be 18 You must be an Aussie citizen/permanent resident You must be at least 158cm and weigh at least 50kg You can’t currently be serving in the armed forces

If you reckon this is you, head here to apply!