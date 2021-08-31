I’m SOOOOO excited!!

Let’s be real, ‘You’ is one of the best shows Netflix has ever gifted us and I personally will sell my soul to get Season 3 as early as possible.

Deadline has revealed that we can get the third season on October 15th and you can watch the teaser below… it gives away some MAJOR to expect.

We know the season will see the return of Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti as Joe and Love and a baby is on the way!!

Deadline wrote a synopsis for the season below and watch the teaser for the baby gender reveal!

“In Season 3, Joe (Badgley) and Love (Pedretti), now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

