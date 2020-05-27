When Australians were faced with the challenge of staying in isolation to help flatten the curve and slow down the spread of coronavirus, we all had to find our own way to stay sane…

And Prime Minister Scott Morrison was no exception!

When Jase & PJ got the chance to quiz ScoMo about what he’s been up to during lockdown, he revealed the stuff he’s been doing to keep himself busy and it turns out he’s been doing Disney Princess puzzles, watching Joe Exotic’s antics on Tiger King and doing a few cheeky CALISTHENICS moves.

We wonder if there were ribbons involved… PLEASE EXPLAIN!!

Hear the full chat below.

