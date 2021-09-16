SAS Australia fans flocked back in droves for the new season, but even the biggest ones got a shock when Ant Middleton ordered the recruits to strip down to their jocks.

It was only 20 minutes, and after a very exhausting tear has challenge, before the celebs were standing in their underwear on set. Viewers were quite shocked by the scenes.

However, according to star of the 2020 series Sabrina Frederick, it wasn’t the first time the challenge has happened.

When asked about the shock moment by Jase & Lauren, the AFLW player and host of the new SAS Australia Debrief podcast, she said she and the rest of the cast on her season were also forced into a similar situation, but it wasn’t shown!

