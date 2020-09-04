This news is a little strange seeing as Pretty Little Liars only finished like…3 years ago after being on our screens for 7 YEARS!!

But yep, it’s happening, the creators of Riverdale are planning to revive the franchise- headed by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Apparently the new Pretty Little Liars will have a brand new story and brand new characters with Aguirre-Sacasa writing the script.

Finding A LOT of success working on Riverdale, hopefully the reboot will be safe in his hands.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Aguirre-Sacasa is looking at collaborating with Greg Berlanti who worked as executive producer on Sabrina which was scrapped earlier this year.

Will you watch the reboot or is it too soon?

