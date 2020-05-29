Australia has been loving watching all their favourite MasterChef contestants from the past return to the main stage once again, whipping up incredible dishes that we can only dream of tasting for ourselves.

One star that viewers can’t get enough of is dessert legend Reynold Poernomo. The 26-year-old amazed everyone this week with his Alice In Wonderland inspired dish, which was previously teased as “the greatest dish ever”, but it turns out we may have not seen him on our screens at all.

Poernomo has revealed that he originally dropped out of MasterChef: Back To Win after he found out that the original three judges, Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris were not returning!

“I said yes, then the judges got changed, and I said no, then I had to say yes again because I thought OK, this is actually an opportunity that doesn’t come around often,” he told news.com.au.

The star said he was nervous to leave his family and Sydney businesses, including Koi Dessert Bar, Monkey’s Corner cocktail bar and TiNi Artisan Bakehouse.

“My time is really valuable in the business and to take that away I was worried would be a bit of a burden to my family. I guess I wanted to make my time on MasterChef really worth it.

“I’m so glad I said yes because it’s really refreshing to see new faces.”