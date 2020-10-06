The bloke behind American Horror Story, Glee and more recently the #1 hit Ratched, has locked in his newest project with Netflix.

Ryan Murphy and longtime collaborator Ian Brennan have been greenlighted to create Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story.

The series already has Richard Jenkins (pictured below) signed on to play Dahmer’s father Lionel, a chemist, who showed him how to safely bleach and preserve animal bones when he was a child, a technique Jeffrey later gave used on his victims.

Dahmer was one of America’s most notorious serial killers.

It’s understood to be told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims and the police incompetence and indifference that allowed him to murder and dismember 17 men and boys to last more than a decade into the early 90s.

“The series dramatises at least 10 instances where Dahmer was almost apprehended but ultimately let go. The series also is expected to touch on white privilege, as Dahmer, a clean-cut, good-looking white guy, was repeatedly given a free pass by cops as well as by judges who were lenient when he had been charged with petty crimes,” read a statement.

Production is earmarked to kick off in January.

Meanwhile, a second season of Ratched is on its way.