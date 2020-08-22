Production of this years “The Masked Singer” has been suspended following a positive Coronavirus test in one the production staff.

The positive test means all judges and associated workers with the show, including contestants, are now in self isolation.

All members have been told to monitor their symptoms and Network 10 is working closely with the Victorian authorities.

A Network Ten spokesperson said “Production of The Masked Singer has been immediately suspended as a result of a crew member receiving a positive test result for COVID-19. The health and safety of the community, and our staff and production partners is our number one priority.

“The entire production team, including the masked singers, the host and panellists are now in self-isolation. They are all being monitored closely and are in constant contact with medical authorities.

“Network 10 is working closely with the Victorian Government and the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services. Network 10 is providing all crew with all the support and assistance possible.” ”