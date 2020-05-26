The next instalment of everyone’s favourite Australian drama series Wentworth is coming to our screens very soon with the premiere date and a teaser trailer released by Foxtel.

Season 8 of the series, also known as Wentworth: Redemption, is due to premiere on Tuesday July 28 at 8:30pm, on FoX Showcase or streamed on Foxtel Now.

The season will also be rolled out to international broadcasters in the days following the Foxtel premiere.

Along with the release date came an intense trailer, that picks up where the season 7 finale left off, teasing that our lockdown will be ending for our inmates very soon.

**SPOILER ALERTS FROM HERE IF YOU HAVEN’T FINISHED SEASON 7 YET**

In the season finale, fans were on the edge of their seats as a siege saw inmates murdered by a corrupt guard, a new life born amongst the chaos, and a much loved inmate take her final breath.

We also found out that Joan ‘The Freak’ Ferguson is actually alive.

Following the bloody siege, season 8 picks up in the aftermath with a new leader and four characters from the original series Prisoner set to enter the compound.

We know one things for sure, Season 8 is going to be just as intense as those before it!

Check out the trailer for yourself in the video below!