After we got Jase’s Mum yesterday to react to THAT Sex/Life scene yesterday, we thought we’d get PJ’s mum to do the same thing!

In case your not aware of the scene that making headlines from the netflix show. It follows one of the main characters Brad coming out of the shower in the nude with everything hanging out.

Hear PJ’s mum’s full reaction below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Missed Jase’s mum reacting? Hear it here: