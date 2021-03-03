In perhaps the cruelest twist in Married In First Sight history, viewers cringed as couples were forced to rank their partners against the other participants in terms of attractiveness.

Some of them were smart enough to put their partners in first place, but some couples had major falling outs when they chose to be brutally honest. Yikes.

On Wednesday morning, Jase wanted to give PJ the quiz to see where how she would rank celebrities in a line-up. Some of the famous faces Jase included were Peter Hitchener, Dane Swan, her fiancé BJ and of course… himself.

Find out how she went below…

Do you agree with her ranking?

Catch Jase & PJ weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1 – they’re always up to something!

