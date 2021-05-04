Sport, bake sales, productions… there is a lot going on at the local school. Luckily there are always the parent committees to keep everything together.

And fortunately for Peter Helliar, there is enough drama to inspire the storyline for the third season of his hit TV series How To Stay Married!

When Peter stopped by the Jase & PJ studio on Tuesday morning, he gave away a few details on what viewers can expect to see – including “blood on the floor by the end of the series” thanks to clashes with his character and Luna Keys, played by Casey Donovan.

