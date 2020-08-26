Gogglebox Australia has introduced us to many funny and relatable households from across the country.

However, the global pandemic has certainly thrown a spanner in the works and one of our fave stars will be taking a break for the 12th season of the popular program – Emmie Silbery.

The 91-year-old, who appears alongside her daughter Kerry and granddaughter Isabelle made the decision to sit out this time around and isolate at home.

“I’ve been missing being on the screen,” Emmie said to Lifestyle, “but I’m not going on this season because of the situation.”

Emmie has reassured fans that she’s happy and healthy and the choice was simply a precaution.

We’ll definitely be missing these three generations binge watch TV together, but we are looking forward to having them women back together when things finally settle down.

