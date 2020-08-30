Block judge Shaynna Blaze has slammed one of the first room reveals on the season and has suggested that some couples will find the seasons theme a lot harder than others.

On this year’s Block, teams must renovate a house from different decades from across the 20th century and are being told to keep faithful to the era their house is from.

Luke and Jasmine are renovating a house from the 1910s but they have quickly learnt the hard way that they need to do more homework after Shaynna said “I think it’s a crying shame. They’ve been given a house with a specific decade … you don’t have to be a slave to it, but don’t pick a different decade, because this is confused of what it wants to be.’’

However, Luke and Jasmine said they won’t be changing their design style just yet, saying “I’m thinking about what I’m going to do with my master (bedroom) … and yeah, I’m probably still going to do it.’

Luke and Jasmin finished last on guest bedroom reveal, with a combined score of 20.5 from the judges. 

