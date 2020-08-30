Block judge Shaynna Blaze has slammed one of the first room reveals on the season and has suggested that some couples will find the seasons theme a lot harder than others.

On this year’s Block, teams must renovate a house from different decades from across the 20th century and are being told to keep faithful to the era their house is from.

Luke and Jasmine are renovating a house from the 1910s but they have quickly learnt the hard way that they need to do more homework after Shaynna said “I think it’s a crying shame. They’ve been given a house with a specific decade … you don’t have to be a slave to it, but don’t pick a different decade, because this is confused of what it wants to be.’’

Luke and Jasmin's Guest Bedroom has perfect vintage touches, but have they missed the decade? #TheBlock pic.twitter.com/hNlU9R5JSL — The Block (@TheBlock) August 30, 2020

However, Luke and Jasmine said they won’t be changing their design style just yet, saying “I’m thinking about what I’m going to do with my master (bedroom) … and yeah, I’m probably still going to do it.’

Luke and Jasmin finished last on guest bedroom reveal, with a combined score of 20.5 from the judges.

