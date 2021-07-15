With one week to go, Netflix has released a new teaser for ‘Sexy Beasts’ and I know myself, I’m gonna be glued to the screen.

If this is the first you’re hearing about this show then I’m sorry if the photo haunts you til’ your dying days but also… welcome to the club.

The premise of ‘Sexy Beast’ is that you attempt to find love without seeing what your partner looks like (because they’re covered head to toe in makeup and prosthetics.)

After going on a number of dates with different… beasts, the dater goes through the positives and negatives of each person and has to pick who their ‘sexy beast’ is and I hate it, I hate everything about it.

Sexy Beasts premieres one week from today! So what does an elimination look like on a dating show when everyone is wearing elaborate makeup and prosthetics? Something like this… pic.twitter.com/42WhKue60J — Netflix (@netflix) July 14, 2021

Premiering on July 21st at 5pm on Netflix…

Set your alarms, do whatever you have to do, and be there with me so we can enjoy this crazy mass hallucination together.