Channel 9 and Sam Newman have announced they have mutually parted company.

It comes after Newman made a statement on a podcast about the death George Floyd in the USA.

Floyd’s death made worldwide headlines and caused mass protests.

On Twitter, Newman said Let’s see how this gets reported. Can’t wait. The 9 network and I have MUTUALLY decided that, in the station’s best interests, I withdraw form appearing on their programs – forthwith. And, for me, the last 35-odd years have been fantastic. Really!”