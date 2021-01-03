If you haven’t heard already, 2021 is bringing us many gifts one of which is a Gossip Girl Reboot!

10 episodes of brand spanking new privileged upper east side high school DRAMA with a totally new cast.

Having been teased with pap shots for months, Gossip Girl’s official Instagram has finally posted the characters alongside one word that encapsulates their character.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Does anyone else have goosebumps?

The new cast is gorgeous, diverse and TOTALLY INTIMIDATING the way they should be and I’m eating it up.

The new series will, much like the original, be based off the books by Cecily Von Ziegesar with its logline reading: Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Show co-creator Josh Schwartz mentioned to DEADLINE that he’d reached out to all the original cast to see if they’d like to be involved in any way, “If they want to be involved in some way – we’ve reached out to them, we’d love them to be involved but we didn’t want to make it contingent. It’d be great to see them again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

So fingers crossed we see some old faces amongst the new!

Release dates haven’t been revealed yet.