It’s official, Netflix’s film ‘Bird Box’ is getting a sequel and I’m terrified.

The first film divided it’s audience, half the audience absolutely hated it and half the audience thoroughly enjoyed being terrified by it.

It was a “box office” hit regardless with over 45 million people tuning in on it’s first week.

‘Bird Box’ follows Sandra Bullock’s character, Malorie, trying to get through a terrifying post-apocalyptic world which is haunted by a creature that no one can identify because if you see it, it makes you kill yourself…hence the blindfolds.

The movie started something incredibly stupid called #TheBirdBoxChallenge where millennials attempted to do things blindfolded LIKE DRIVING CARS??

WHY!

The film was adapted from a novel written by Josh Malerman who interviewed with Inverse and revealed he’s working on a book sequel called ‘Malorie’.

Malorie opens at the school for the blind, which is where the movie ends,” Malerman says. “Then it jumps a few years later, and it really takes off 10 years after that.”

Malerman also confirmed the sequel film is also in the works…

“I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development, sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.”

So are we Josh!

