It’s official, Netflix’s film ‘Bird Box’ is getting a sequel and I’m terrified.

The first film divided it’s audience, half the audience absolutely hated it and half the audience thoroughly enjoyed being terrified by it.

It was a “box office” hit regardless with over 45 million people tuning in on it’s first week.

‘Bird Box’ follows Sandra Bullock’s character, Malorie, trying to get through a terrifying post-apocalyptic world which is haunted by a creature that no one can identify because if you see it, it makes you kill yourself…hence the blindfolds.

The movie started something incredibly stupid called #TheBirdBoxChallenge where millennials attempted to do things blindfolded LIKE DRIVING CARS??

WHY!

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2019

The film was adapted from a novel written by Josh Malerman who interviewed with Inverse and revealed he’s working on a book sequel called ‘Malorie’.

“Malorie opens at the school for the blind, which is where the movie ends,” Malerman says. “Then it jumps a few years later, and it really takes off 10 years after that.”

Malerman also confirmed the sequel film is also in the works…

“I can’t say much, but I can say that it is in development, sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I’m game.”

So are we Josh!

