Four Chris Lilley shows have been removed from Netflix in Australia and New Zealand due to blackface in the midst of the Black Lives matter movement.

The four controversial comedy shows include Angry Boys, Summer Heights High, We Can Be Heroes and Jonah From Tonga as they feature characters that have sparked questions over racial discrimination, according to Deadline.

The shows were originally created by Aussie comedian Chris Lilley with producer Princess Pictures for the ABC before appearing on the streaming service.

Two other series from Lilley, including Ja’mie Private School Girl and the Netflix original Lunatics are still available to watch.

Netflix has not commented on the decision.