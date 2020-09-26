For those who have absolutely destroyed season one of Ratched (raises hand), some news – Netflix has ordered a second season.

Yep, we are not even close to the end of this grisly AF story yet and thank goodness because I neeeeed to know what’s coming next.

And the news gets better.

Not only is it getting a second season, but it’ll be longer than its debut by two eps.

Without giving anything away, the vibe and storyline will be different from season one’s origin story – it’ll be more of a twisted cat-and-mouse game.

Since it’s a prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, fans know Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson) can’t die anytime soon.

So… when can we expect it?

A premiere date is still up in the air.

Season one premiered on September 18, 2020, so if the series follows a typical production schedule, then season two should premiere roughly the same time in 2021… but coronavirus issues could throw a spanner in that works.

Watch this space.

