Netflix has released the first official look at season four of Stranger Things, however, we are yet to get a release date from them.

In the minute-long clip, we see test subjects at Hawkins National Laboratory doing things like playing pachinko machines and games of chess.

However, Eleven seems to be missing from the flashback scene. We then hear Dr Brenner greeting children at the facility before asking “Eleven, are you listening?”

The whole thing is typically cryptic and creepy, take a look here:

We don’t have a release date yet, but we believe that we’ll know before too long!