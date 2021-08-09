It begins!!

The lead up to the fourth and final season of the phenomenon that has been Stranger Things.

Netflix has released a sneak peek trailer that tells us nothing but has us dying for MORE.

With no premiere date dropped yet (we’re thinking Halloween-ish), this trailer is kind of torturous so fair warning.

The Duffer brothers, creators of the show, released a statement earlier in the year

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other.”

“Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more.”

You can watch the new Sneak Peek trailer below: