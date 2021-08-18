Last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’ was WILD!

We saw some incredible talent walk onto that stage including the gorgeous 17-year-old Saraya who blew us away with her rendition of Rihanna’s ‘Stay.’

Saraya takes to the stage and gives Coach @jessicamauboy the ultimate surprise! 👏 #TheVoiceAU pic.twitter.com/EVkFxGx5EO — The Voice Australia (@TheVoiceAU) August 17, 2021

People online have sat divided because it was revealed that Saraya is Judge Jess Mauboy’s niece!

Whilst there is NO doubt that Saraya has a beautiful voice and is incredibly talented especially considering her age…

After coming straight off a season where Guy Sebastian’s brother won, it seems like the audience is questioning the fairness of allowing family members to audition for the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jess Mauboy’s reaction was heartwarming though and I’m woman enough to admit I teared up a little bit at her pride!