It’s safe to say that the TV world has been shaken up by the coronavirus pandemic. With the safety of so many at risk, production of many of our favourite programs has been halted for the unforeseeable future. It’s just cruel to think we’re going to have to wait to see who the next Bachelorette ends up with!

It’s not all bad news though, as it has been revealed that Aussie soap opera Neighbours is up and running from today! THANK GOD!!

After a four-week shutdown, the show has readjusted its scripts and is planning to have as little people in each scene as possible.

The biggest change however… there will be no kissing!!

Because of social distancing rules, the actors will only be able to show affection by staring lovingly into each others eyes. A little lame, but still, it’s better than nothing.

There’s no word on whether there will be a coronavirus-themed episode. According to the executive producer, Jason Herbison, the show wants to be an escape during these crazy times.

Advertisement