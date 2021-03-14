Newsreader Natalie Barr has officially taken over the reigns as co-host of Channel Seven’s Sunrise after former host Samantha Armytage stepped down.

The handover comes following eight years with Sam Armytage at the helm of the breakfast TV show.

Barr has served as the show’s newsreader over the past 18 years, stepping in as the show’s fill-in co-host over that time.

The move means that Edwina Bartholemew will take over the news reading duties from Barr full-time.

It’s Nat! We’re thrilled to reveal that @natalie_barr is joining @kochie_online as our brand new co-host from Monday 🎉 pic.twitter.com/VH1KQPEN9q — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) March 13, 2021

Armytage made the teary announcement that she would be stepping aside from the show last Monday, flagging with viewers that she had some “big news to announce”.

“As many of you know, of my personal life, the last six months have been very bittersweet,” Armytage told viewers.

“Some bits have been very happy and some bits have been very, very sad. I want to step out of this public world for a while, take some time and calm things down [and] enjoy a bit of slow living and spend some time with my precious family, my husband and Banjo.”

Armytage co-hosted her final edition of Sunrise on Thursday last week.