Fans of reality TV drama were finally given a dose of pure chaos last night when Channel Nine aired the first part of the Married At First Sight reunion.

The special even brought back iconic contestants like Ines Basic, Jessika Power, Cyrell Paule, Dean Wells, Troy Delmege, Tracey Jewel and power couple Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli. With all those names and more, it was always going to be a massive evening.

One of the other stars to join in the fun – and make a huge impact – was none other than Nasser Sultan. The larger than life personality never seemed to leave the headlines since his debut on our TV screens in 2018. He just loves to talk about the show and its contestants… maybe a little too much.

After clashing with the ENTIRE group at the reunion, Jase & PJ grilled him about why he controversially refused to apologise for the things he has said in the past.

Listen to the chat below (around the 35 minute mark)

