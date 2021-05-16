Not only is Season 2 well in the works, set to be released later this year… we’ve now heard word that we’re getting an entire spinoff based on the queen herself, Queen Charlotte.

Apparently, the spinoff will follow the story of Charlotte in her youth as well the lives of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury which will be DELIGHTFUL!

Because the show hinted that those two got up to some cheeky shenanigans together when they were young.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” Netflix’s head of global TV Bela Bajaria said via Instagram, referencing the story of Queen Charlotte who is historically thought to be Britain’s first ‘Black’ queen.

These theories are based on portraits of the Queen where many historians identified her features as significantly ‘African’ in nature and half her ancestry could trace back to the black half of the Portuguese royal family.

Very interesting!

We’re excited to see if they go further into her relationship with her husband King George III and his illness which was the only time we saw emotional vulnerability from her throughout season one.

The spinoff will also be Shona Rhimes (thank god), who will be writing and the executive producer of the series so we’re in safe hands, everyone!

There’s no timeline for when we’ll be able to watch the spinoff but the hope is enough at this stage.