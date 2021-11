After taking home a handy $744,444 for winning The Block we chat to Mitch & Mark about how they plan to spend it all!

We also go through the drama of how the contestants reacted to the high reserve prices and how everyone was feeling going into auction day.

Plus we got a rundown on whether or not their weekend celebrations were still going on & if they know anything about some of the other contestants plans for the money.

Hear from the boys here: