All that Australian reality TV fans can talk about right now is the cheating scandal that has rocked The Block.

If you haven’t heard about it, here’s the scoop: it has been revealed that a contestant had broken into a production office and taken photos of Scott Cam’s private office and found the show’s schedule. The advantage meant they knew what rooms were coming up and could order their supplies in advance. The images circulated amongst a few couples, including twins Josh and Luke and Tanya and Vito.

On Wednesday morning, Mitch and Mark spoke to Jase & Lauren about the controversy and told their version of events. Sounds like we are in for a cracker of an episode tonight!