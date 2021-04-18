There is no denying that Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson’s relationship on Married At First Sight has been quite the rollercoaster. We watched them enjoy happy moments together, only to see things plummet to further depths when Bryce was tangled up in the ‘secret girlfriend’ saga.

Many fans of the show have been deeply concerned for Melissa’s mental health throughout the season. When the couple came into the KIIS 101.1 studio hand-in-hand, Jase & PJ took the opportunity to directly ask Melissa how she was coping with the publicity.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t doing as well as we were all hoping…

Do you or does someone you know need help? Call Lifeline on 13 11 14