Monday’s episode of MasterChef was a big one. Not only was it the first episode to reflect social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, but judge Mellisa Leong was suddenly absent.

Judge Jock Zonfrillo told contestants that Leong would be ‘back on deck’ the next day and couldn’t join them, but it still left viewers speculating where the fan-favourite had disappeared to.

The episode is missing Melissa. Badly. #MasterchefAU — The Washing Up (@thewashingup) May 25, 2020

BUT Is it masterchef WITHOUT mel though??!?!?! #MasterChefAU — 🍁 (@nubby_han) May 25, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

As her absence happened to coincide when everyone was forced apart, many speculated she was off being tested or in isolation due to the coronavirus.

However, Leong has put the rumours to bed by explaining the situation in a lengthy Instagram post, which features a sweet image of her co-judges.

“For those of you wondering where I am in this landmark episode, I had sinusitis and took myself to the GP in order to do the safe, thorough and responsible thing to do in such uncertain times. I was cleared and returned the next day.”

We’re glad to hear that everything was okay – and she took the precautions that were necessary!

Advertisement