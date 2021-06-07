There have been some pretty dramatic moments on MasterChef Australia over the years, but this one might take the cake.

Jumping on the phone to chat with Jase & PJ, Melissa Leong revealed that fellow judge Jock Zonfrillo was fearing for his life after suffering a severe allergic reaction while filming in Apollo Bay.

Whilst the frightening moment won’t make it onto our screens, Melissa detailed what happened on Monday morning’s show.

