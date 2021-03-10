WARNING: The below contains spoilers from Tuesday night’s episode of Married At First Sight. If you haven’t seen it, don’t say we didn’t warn you!

The drama just keeps on coming on Married At First Sight and the couples are getting heated… and we don’t just mean under the covers!

One marriage that had had many rough patches is Melissa and Bryce. The pair seem to get along great on the surface, but Bryce has had difficulties looking past Melissa’s appearance, saying she’s not someone he would approach at a bar.

In fact, he’s so particular about his type of woman, he’s revealed to the whole group that it goes right down to her eye colour.

Melissa has said on many occasions she is a quiet type and one to bottle up emotions, however after Bryce had suddenly walked out of the apartment over a quick comment in the morning, she had had enough.

And Australia was so proud of her!

Viewers are looking forward to see more balance in their relationship and hopefully they can make it through to the other side!