Masterchef is set to look very different tonight as the show rolls into cook-offs that were recorded when social distancing rules came into place.

The contestants will no longer be allowed to high-five or say goodbye in groups.

The social distancing rules were put into place when the episodes were filmed in March but the show continued to operate at the Melbourne Showgrounds.

“On the set, changes have been made to the spacing of contestant cooking benches and gloves provided for team challenges where equipment may be shared, as well as when handling food in the pantry,” an Endemol Shine Australia spokesman said.

“Additional sinks have been added as dedicated handwashing stations.

“Judges step up to taste individually portioned meals and no cutlery or plates are shared.”