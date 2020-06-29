Jock Zonfrillo has absolutely annihilated a viewer who sent him a direct message containing a racial slur about fellow ‘MasterChef’ judge, Melissa Leong.

The celebrity chef posted a screenshot of the DM he received on Sunday to his Instagram.

“Geez I will be glad when this dumb arse MasterChef finishes I wouldn’t watch it but sick of while watching other 10 program,” the message began.

“Having to watch trailers of you and that painful g*** criticise what is put in front of you because a pea is in the wrong place half the stuff no one would ever make geez you are so far up yourselves,” the message read.

In the caption, was Zonfrillo’s calm-but-blistering response.

“Where to begin with this…” he began.

“Firstly I can only assume you are referring to @fooderati when you used the term ‘g***’. She’s actually Melissa, she’s my work wife, my sister, my mate, she drinks espresso like I do, she is able to express and articulate a damn sight better than you can clearly and that is just the beginning Graham.

“She’s a woman whose origin happens to be different than yours, but why does that make you so afraid? I feel sorry for you that you cannot see past the colour of someone’s skin or actually the fact they are just different than your white ass in any way.

“Graham, please get educated and be a better human. You owe it to yourself and everyone around you who are most probably too embarrassed by the shit you say to let you know.”

Zonfrillo concluded with a warning.

“I’m sick of this type of thing getting sent to me so here’s a heads up… if you send this kind of shit to me it’s getting called out.”

It wasn’t long before Leong posted her own classy clap-back.

“I couldn’t help myself, I had to mark this one up. Grammar is the difference between knowing your shit, and knowing you’re shit, Graham” she wrote with a screenshot of corrections.

Zonfrillo’s original post has, so far, attracted more than 15,000 likes.

MasterChef returns tonight on Channel 10 at 7.30pm