MasterChef judge Melissa Leong took to Instagram last night to announce that she and her husband were getting separated after almost 4 years of marriage.

Sharing a beautiful photo of the pair, Leong wrote “It has brought us such happiness to walk together, but the time has come for Joe and I to part ways and walk on, apart.”

“We ask for your kindness and consideration for our privacy, we will not be making any further comment as our private lives have, and will always remain exactly that.⁣⁣”

“We wish you peace at the end of such a challenging year for all.”

Melissa has openly discussed that the pair had a shotgun wedding, eloping at Joshua Tree after only after dating for five months!

The reasoning for their split has not been disclosed, however with Melissa in the midst of a sky-rocketing career, we can imagine the strain that may have on any relationship.

We wish you both all the best in the future!