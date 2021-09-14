Watching Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli’s Married At First Sight journey play out on our TV screens was so pure. Amongst all the chaos around them, the two of them stayed super strong and have now been together for almost three years!

Before her upcoming appearance on Andy Lee’s show The Hundred, Martha chatted to Jase & Lauren where she split some details about the inner workings of where her relationship is with Michael right now, including how they are spending lockdown.

They are certainly getting a lot of exercise in…

Listen below!

Advertisement

Advertisement