Married At First Sight star Jules Robinson has shared her first photo with newborn son Oliver Chase Merchant.

The 37-year-old welcomed Oliver with husband Cameron Merchant on Saturday, posting a video of the birth and the little boy’s finger clutching hers.

At her feet in the photo is a sign that says ‘Welcome to the world baby cub Oliver Chase Merchant’.

Jules captioned the photo: ‘Hear me roar. #mamalionessandhercub #proudmumma #newborn’.

Proud dad Cameron shared a picture of himself holding his sons hand after the birth, praising Jules, saying ‘Hold on tight little one. This thing called life is an amazing ride,’ he said. ‘So thankful to welcome a healthy and gorgeous little Oliver Chase Merchant into our lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘What an incredible experience and one that I will never forget. Mum was amazing throughout and doing well and I’m not sure I can describe the love I have and so thankful to hold your little hand throughout.’

Congratulations!