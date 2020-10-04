The ABC has been forced to make changes to the way in which it’s watched by viewers via Foxtel.

From today, ABC TV viewers in NSW, VIC, QLD, SA & NT will not have a local service at all, instead, it will be one national channel.

It will mean that viewers in NSW, TAS, VIC, ACT will no longer see a local 7 PM news bulletin but will instead get a national bulletin from Perth.

The move has been made to minimise costs and will mean

For QLD viewers on Foxtel satellite, during Daylight Savings Time, programs on this channel will be on 1 hour earlier than advertised. Outside of Daylight Savings Time, programs will be as advertised.

For SA viewers on Foxtel satellite, throughout the year, programs on this channel will be on 30mins earlier than advertised.

For NT viewers on Foxtel satellite, during Daylight Savings Time, programs on this channel will be on 1.5 hour earlier than advertised. Outside of Daylight Savings Time, programs on this channel will be on 30mins earlier than advertised.

To be unimpacted by the change, ABC viewers can

• Watch their local ABC TV through free-to-air terrestrial transmission (requiring an antenna).

Advertisement

Advertisement