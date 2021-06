Ex- MAFS contestant Belinda Vickers became a hit on the latest season of MAFS for her innocent and quirky personality and style!

She was a refreshing change from the usual type of people they get on the show and Australia ate it up.

Her long brown locks became her signature iconic look and now she’s decided to change it up a little to a fiery red!

I don’t know how you feel but I think she looks drop-dead gorgeous!