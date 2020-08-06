The only REAL couple from MAFS, Jules and Cameron are six weeks out from the birth of their first baby!

We’re so excited for them, we all know Jules has wanted to be a mother for ages and now her dreams are coming true!

So now, amongst the chaos of getting ready for a child, the couple have decided to show their new home ‘some love’.

They’ve recruited some help to get the job done from the reality TV couple from The Block, Mitch and Mark!

Jules and Cam have bought a four bedroom property on the Northern Beaches so I’m sure they need the boys to come in and give them a hand with setting up that nursery ASAP.

Mitch and Mark have been together for over 15 years and flipped more than 16 properties, so they definitely know what they’re doing.

“Ready, steady, Home MAKEOVER’

They competed in The Block in 2019 and their final property sold for $3.374 million!