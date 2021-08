After five seasons making a TV show you could be forgiven for wanting to take a bit of poetic license here and there.

You know, just to keep it interesting for yourself!

Luke McGregor’s been writing and starring in Rosehaven for five seasons now, and it’s been brilliant throughout its entire run.

But we wanted to know what little bits and pieces Luke has snuck into the show to keep it interesting for himself.

Take a listen to his chat with Will & Woody to hear…

