Bless the television gods because we’re getting a second season of Love on the Spectrum!

Screen Australia has commissioned the upcoming season of the show at the ABC, after the announcement they’re investing $1.3million of production funding.

The show will be split into four parts and we’ll get the privilege of meeting a completely new group of a-typical people looking for love and my heart is WARM.

If you’ve felt uncomfortable about watching it because you’re not sure how the young adults on the spectrum were being depicted, don’t worry, it’s very respectable!

If you haven’t watched the show yet, I HIGHLY recommend it, because you’ll just fall in love with every single one of them.

Check out the trailer below:

