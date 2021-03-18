There were rumours that Channel 7 were looking for a cooking based show to replace My Kitchen Rules but they didn’t manage to snag the prize.

According to TV Blackbox, Foxtel is the one who has managed to get the ‘format rights’ to The Great Australian Bake Off!

This is great news but also very sad because it won’t be on free-to-air for everyone to watch.

Apparently, film preparation is already underway and I can’t wait to see what the set will look like!

The show was canned off Foxtel 2 years ago but we’re holding out hope that presenters Matt Moran, Maggie Beer, Mel Buttle and Claire Hooper will return.

