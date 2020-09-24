WARNING: The following article contains MAJOR spoilers from The Bachelor season finale.

The Bachelor has finally come to an end and the adventurous Locky Gilbert has finally found the love of his life in an “ending we wouldn’t believe”.

After a confusing conversation in the pool, Locky chose to end his relationship with Bella. To say it was dramatic was an understatement…

It's all over for Bella and Locky 😥 #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/SibDRXHQSj — The Bachelor Australia 🌹 (@TheBachelorAU) September 24, 2020

After a rollercoaster ride of emotions, Locky has made his decision. He has chosen… IRENA!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Congratulations to Locky and Irena! May you have many, MANY adventures together.

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1