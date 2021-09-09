Have you heard the big news? Adam & Symon are returning to Gogglebox! We’ll be able to watch two of Australia’s favourite best mates watch TV once again when the new season kicks off on Thursday night.

It brings back memories for Lauren who was roasted on the show way back in 2015 for her appearance on the Women’s Weekly Easter Special. The Goggleboxers weren’t impressed with Lauren’s Easter egg piñata-making skills which can be seen in the ad.

Talking to Adam & Symon on Thursday morning, Lauren spoke about the moment she thought Karl Stefanovic would cop it for the family-fun special only to see her face flash up on the screen.

