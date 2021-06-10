The KIIS Network’s Kyle Sandilands has got some pretty tough skin but he’s a softy at heart and he’s always looking out for the younger generation.

He showed this while he was in the 3PM Pick Up studio for a chat ahead of his 50th birthday when the conversation was interrupted by a phone call by Yumi’s daughter Anouk. Kyle insisted Yumi take it and it turns out Anouk was calling to tell her about how she went at an audition for reality TV series ‘Love Island’.

Yumi had no issue with her experiencing life in front of the camera, but Kyle was shocked about the prospect of her daughter potentially going on the controversial show.