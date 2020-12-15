Kelly Clarkson as endured an injury on the set while filming her talk show.

The singer and show host told viewers “So, you’re probably wondering why I’m sitting in a chair because usually, I start standing.’

“Well, this is our first holiday show, woo! I was really excited about it, and we were running late,” she said.

“I don’t like to be late, so I was running in my heels, which was a bad decision because apparently, I turned a corner and possibly did something to my ACL. So fun! So, 2020, just the gift that keeps on giving. It’s a really good year.”

Clarkson didn’t let the injury stand in the way of presenting the show, which she did from a chair instead.

